Ben Higgins found himself getting emotional at Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's wedding over the weekend.

The former Bachelor opened up about his experience at the Rhode Island ceremony on a new episode of his and Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast. Higgins was asked if he thought about his own wedding at the nuptials (he was engaged to Lauren Bushnell for a year and a half until they split in 2017), but instead shared that Haibon and Iaconetti's love story prompted a sweet moment between him and his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke.

"Here's where it hit me. I don't know if I looked over and said it to her, but I was pretty emotional right away when it came to the wedding. Ashley walked down and Jared saw her… and it hit me that this is the moment she has been waiting for, and this is a miracle coming true," Higgins recalled.

"I started crying, I started crying pretty good and Jess looked up at me and she took my hand and just squeezed it and just sat and looked forward," he added.

Higgins -- who revealed his relationship with Clarke earlier this year -- said, "This is a girl that loves me. This girl loves me. She's in it with me no matter thick and thin, so that was sweet."

Haibon and Iaconetti's wedding was a bit of a Bachelor reunion, as Dean Unglert, Nick Viall, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley and more alums attended the event. Clarke was understandably nervous to meet the group.

"I don't think people realize how nervous Jessica is to enter into this world because it's intimidating," Higgins expressed. "There's a lot of attention around it and I think she feels like she's going to be consistently judged and she's not and she knows that but it's a feeling she has, so this was a big deal for her."



After meeting with Tilley and Tanya Rad specifically, Clarke's nerves were calmed. "She left today going, 'Holy cow. I never realized how nice everyone was going to be to me,'" Higgins said.

