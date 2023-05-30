Benedict Cumberbatch and his family found themselves targeted in a frightening attack at their London home.

According to BBC News, former chef Jack Bissell, 35, was accused of kicking through an iron gate at Wood Green Crown Court while Cumberbatch, wife Sophie Hunter and their three young children were home. In a May 10 court appearance, Bissell was said to have shouted during the incident, "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."

Bissell pleaded guilty to criminal damage, which included pulling up a plant and throwing it at a wall, spitting at the intercom and dismantling it with a fish knife. He was fined £250 and issued a three-year restraining order preventing him from going near Cumberbatch's family or the area in which they live. Bissell's motive for the attack was not clear, and he did not offer any defense in court.

According to additional reports, Bissell initially fled the scene of the crime but was arrested after his DNA was discovered on the intercom.

Details of the case have come to light after The Daily Mail successfully challenged blanket reporting restrictions this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Bissell previously worked at the luxury Mayfair hotel and his past convictions include theft, three warnings for offenses against property, a public order offense and a drug offense. Notably, Bissell was photographed in his underwear while under arrest during a 2015 protest in central London.

A source reportedly told the outlet, "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again. The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."

Just last year, Cumberbatch opened his home to refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

"I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced," he said in an interview with Sky News, "and that's within my home."

Cumberbatch and Hunter have been married since 2015 and reportedly purchased their home the same year. Together, they share three sons: Kit, 7, Hal, 6, and Finn, who was born in 2019.

