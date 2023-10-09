Save on all of Benefit Cosmetics' iconic makeup, including brow and lash products, during the Friends & Family Sale.
With October Amazon Prime Day and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale imminent, it's no surprise that so many retailers are hosting competing sales — including many of our favorite beauty brands. Today, the Benefit Cosmetics' Friends & Family Sale kicks off with sitewide deals on every one of the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare products.
Now through Friday, October 13, stock up and save 30% on your favorite makeup with the code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Plus, Benefit Cosmetics is giving shoppers free shipping on every order.
Founded by two farm-girls-turned-models in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics believes a good sense of humor is an essential part of beauty. Loved by Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams alike, the brand is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous.
From the cheekily-named They're Real lengthening mascara to the curling, vintage-inspired Roller Lash, Benefit's lash products will have your lashes looking better than ever. Benefit's newest formula, the Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara, is designed to create a beautiful, fanned-out effect and has tons of buildability while also being weightless.
Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 fan-favorite finds below and check out all the best competing Prime Day beauty sales happening right now.
They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.
Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
For natural-looking brow volume, the custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows.
Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Original Size
TikTok adores this lip and cheek stain for its impressive staying power and universally flattering shade.
Hoola Matte Bronzer
Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.
BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
The slim brush of Benefit's BADgal BANG! mascara keeps your lashes clump-free and ensures each lash is covered from root to tip.
Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.
Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer
Offering full coverage, this creamy concealer can hide blemishes and dark under-eye circles.
The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer
Smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer, which can help minimize pores and reduce the look of fine lines.
Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Complete your glam makeup look with the Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter.
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.
