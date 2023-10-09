With October Amazon Prime Day and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale imminent, it's no surprise that so many retailers are hosting competing sales — including many of our favorite beauty brands. Today, the Benefit Cosmetics' Friends & Family Sale kicks off with sitewide deals on every one of the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare products.

Now through Friday, October 13, stock up and save 30% on your favorite makeup with the code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Plus, Benefit Cosmetics is giving shoppers free shipping on every order.

Shop 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

Founded by two farm-girls-turned-models in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics believes a good sense of humor is an essential part of beauty. Loved by Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams alike, the brand is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous.

From the cheekily-named They're Real lengthening mascara to the curling, vintage-inspired Roller Lash, Benefit's lash products will have your lashes looking better than ever. Benefit's newest formula, the Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara, is designed to create a beautiful, fanned-out effect and has tons of buildability while also being weightless.

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 fan-favorite finds below and check out all the best competing Prime Day beauty sales happening right now.

