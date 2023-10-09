Sales & Deals

Benefit Cosmetics' Friends & Family Sale Is Here: Take 30% Off Best-Selling Makeup Essentials

Benefit Cosmetics Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics
Lauren Gruber
October 9, 2023

Save on all of Benefit Cosmetics' iconic makeup, including brow and lash products, during the Friends & Family Sale.

With October Amazon Prime Day and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale imminent, it's no surprise that so many retailers are hosting competing sales — including many of our favorite beauty brands. Today, the Benefit Cosmetics' Friends & Family Sale kicks off with sitewide deals on every one of the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare products.

Now through Friday, October 13, stock up and save 30% on your favorite makeup with the code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Plus, Benefit Cosmetics is giving shoppers free shipping on every order. 

Shop 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

Founded by two farm-girls-turned-models in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics believes a good sense of humor is an essential part of beauty. Loved by Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams alike, the brand is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous.

From the cheekily-named They're Real lengthening mascara to the curling, vintage-inspired Roller Lash, Benefit's lash products will have your lashes looking better than ever. Benefit's newest formula, the Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara, is designed to create a beautiful, fanned-out effect and has tons of buildability while also being weightless.

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 fan-favorite finds below and check out all the best competing Prime Day beauty sales happening right now.

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.

$28 $20

with code friends30

Shop Now

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Benefit

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

For natural-looking brow volume, the custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows. 

$26 $18

With code friends30

Shop Now

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Original Size

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Original Size
Benefit Cosmetics

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Original Size

TikTok adores this lip and cheek stain for its impressive staying power and universally flattering shade.

$33 $23

with code friends30

Shop Now

Hoola Matte Bronzer

Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Bronzer

Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.

$35 $25

with code friends30

Shop Now

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

The slim brush of Benefit's BADgal BANG! mascara keeps your lashes clump-free and ensures each lash is covered from root to tip.

$28 $20

with code friends30

Shop Now

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Benefit Cosmetics

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.

$26 $18

with code friends30

Shop Now

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer
Benefit Cosmetics

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer

Offering full coverage, this creamy concealer can hide blemishes and dark under-eye circles. 

$24 $17

with code FRIENDS30

Shop Now

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer
Benefit Cosmetics

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

Smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer, which can help minimize pores and reduce the look of fine lines. 

$34 $24

with code FRIENDS30

Shop Now

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Benefit Cosmetics

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Complete your glam makeup look with the Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter. 

$30 $21

with code FRIENDS30

Shop Now

Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.

$28 $20

with code friends30

Shop Now

Tags: