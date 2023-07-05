Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale 2023: Save Up to 65% on They're Real Mascara, Gimme Brow and More
We love an occasion worth celebrating, and the arrival of summer is definitely worthy of fanfare. But perhaps an even better reason to rejoice is when one of our favorite brands hosts a stellar sale. The 2023 Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale is making the beautiful days of summer even brighter with up to 65% off select best-selling products.
Founded by two farm-girls-turned-models in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics believes a good sense of humor is an essential part of beauty. The brand is probably best known for its easy-to-use brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras is equally fabulous. From the cheekily-named They're Real to vintage-inspired Roller Lash, Benefit's lash products will have your lashes looking better than ever. If you've never had a chance to try their incredible cosmetics, right now you can save big on all these beloved beauty products thanks to the summer beauty sale.
Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, there's a Benefit item for you. Below, shop the best deals from the Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale.
They're Real! is the OG Benefit mascara that gives lashes drama thanks to its custom domed-tip brush. The tinted primer version helps condition lashes, too. Wear it on its own for a feathery natural look or under mascara for a wow factor.
The Benefit Hoola Bronzer has been a fan favorite for years. Get it in a jumbo size for sun-kissed skin all summer long.
This conditioning primer delivers nutrients to encourage fuller-looking brows.
Offering full coverage, this creamy concealer can hide blemishes and dark under-eye circles.
The angled design of the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil makes it easy to create the look of fuller brows. The formula is said to be waterproof for 12 hours and glides on for fast filling and soft, natural-looking, long-lasting arches. The travel size is perfect to pop in a summer getaway bag.
Everything you need to create the perfect cat eye is in this bundle, including two full-sized mascaras and two full-sized liquid eyeliners. Save even more on this great value during the Summer Beauty Sale.
Get up to eight hours of kissable color with the California Kissin' ColorBalm, available in 16 shades. The balm makes pouts pop as it moisturizes.
Swipe on this multi-tasking gel to tame, thicken and add color to your brows.
This mascara uses magnetic force to pull the formula beyond the natural tips of the lashes for extra lengthening power. The Mascara Power Pair bundle includes a full- and mini-size of the mystifying product.
Get defined brows that are waterproof for up to 36 hours thanks to this pomade.
Smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer, which can help minimize pores and reduce the look of fine lines.
Complete your glam makeup look with the Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter.
