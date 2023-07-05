We love an occasion worth celebrating, and the arrival of summer is definitely worthy of fanfare. But perhaps an even better reason to rejoice is when one of our favorite brands hosts a stellar sale. The 2023 Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale is making the beautiful days of summer even brighter with up to 65% off select best-selling products.

Shop the Benefit Sale

Founded by two farm-girls-turned-models in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics believes a good sense of humor is an essential part of beauty. The brand is probably best known for its easy-to-use brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras is equally fabulous. From the cheekily-named They're Real to vintage-inspired Roller Lash, Benefit's lash products will have your lashes looking better than ever. If you've never had a chance to try their incredible cosmetics, right now you can save big on all these beloved beauty products thanks to the summer beauty sale.

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, there's a Benefit item for you. Below, shop the best deals from the Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale.

They're Real! Tinted Eyelash Primer Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Tinted Eyelash Primer They're Real! is the OG Benefit mascara that gives lashes drama thanks to its custom domed-tip brush. The tinted primer version helps condition lashes, too. Wear it on its own for a feathery natural look or under mascara for a wow factor. $28 $20 Shop Now

Hoola Jumbo Size Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Jumbo Size The Benefit Hoola Bronzer has been a fan favorite for years. Get it in a jumbo size for sun-kissed skin all summer long. $44 $35 Shop Now

Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil Travel Size Mini Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil Travel Size Mini The angled design of the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil makes it easy to create the look of fuller brows. The formula is said to be waterproof for 12 hours and glides on for fast filling and soft, natural-looking, long-lasting arches. The travel size is perfect to pop in a summer getaway bag. $15 $11 Shop Now

BIG Eyes Prize Benefit Cosmetics BIG Eyes Prize Everything you need to create the perfect cat eye is in this bundle, including two full-sized mascaras and two full-sized liquid eyeliners. Save even more on this great value during the Summer Beauty Sale. $49 $42 Shop Now

California Kissin' ColorBalm Benefit Cosmetics California Kissin' ColorBalm Get up to eight hours of kissable color with the California Kissin' ColorBalm, available in 16 shades. The balm makes pouts pop as it moisturizes. $21 $15 Shop Now

Mascara Power Pair Benefit Cosmetics Mascara Power Pair This mascara uses magnetic force to pull the formula beyond the natural tips of the lashes for extra lengthening power. The Mascara Power Pair bundle includes a full- and mini-size of the mystifying product. $27 $22 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales to Revitalize Your Routine

Save Up to 50% On NuFace, Dyson, Kate Somerville and More at Sephora

ILIA Beauty Bestsellers are 20% Off Right Now at this Summer Sale

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Essentials