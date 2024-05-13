Shop
Benny Blanco and HexClad Team Up for a Limited-Edition Apron: Shop the Exclusive Collab

Benny Blanco X HexClad
HexClad
By Erica Radol
Published: 3:45 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

The songwriter, artist and music executive is also a well-known foodie.

Music magnate, actor and cookbook author Benny Blanco is known for producing and writing hit songs for artists like Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa. His love life has also become a spicy topic since he began dating Selena Gomez. And now Blanco has something new to add to his resume: chef’s apron designer. In collaboration with HexClad, the Gordan Ramsay-loved cookware brand known for top-notch frying pans and knives, the tie-dyed apron is made completely from recycled materials. 

Shop HexClad x Benny Blanco

Stay clean in style with the Benny Blanco-styled HexClad Eco-Modern Apron, loved by chefs. It is water-resistant, eco-friendly, has three pockets and a conversion chart. The apron collab is a hot follow-up to Blanco's new cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. It has a cornucopia of recipes from lobster rolls to veggie sandwiches, garnering praise like, "I love this book so much" from Drew Barrymore.

You can purchase the limited-edition apron for $119 or bundle it with the newly released cookbook for $129. Below, shop the HexClad x Benny Blanco apron as well as the new cookbook to whip up something delicious this summer.

Benny's Eco Modern Apron

Benny's Eco Modern Apron
HexClad

Benny's Eco Modern Apron

The lavender-and-white signature apron with “Benny Blanco” printed on the lower right corner is made of durable recycled material, keeping 34 plastic bottles out of landfills. It's water-, oil- and stain-resistant and also has awesome pocket options.

Benny's Eco Modern Apron + 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends' Bundle

Benny's Eco Modern Apron + 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends' Bundle
HexClad

Benny's Eco Modern Apron + 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends' Bundle

Get the cookbook and limited-edition apron together at special pricing. 

Benny Blanco 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends'

Benny Blanco 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends'
benny blanco

Benny Blanco 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends'

If you're just looking to score the cookbook, find it here.

Starting at $18

Shop Now at Amazon

