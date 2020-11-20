Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Sneaker Deals

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive Amazon Black Friday event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Black Friday has tons of options to shop.

The Amazon Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Black Friday. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, and more.

The Amazon Black Friday delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from the Amazon Black Friday.

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon, while supplies last. REGULARLY $70 $46.70 at Amazon

Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Vionic Amazon Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Vionic Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead. REGULARLY $116.45 $86.85 at Amazon

Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas Amazon Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look. REGULARLY $80 $48.75 at Amazon

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining. REGULARLY $70 $50 at Amazon

Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker Steve Madden Amazon Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker Steve Madden These Steve Madden Gills Fashion Sneakers come in 24 different colors to fit everyone's style. REGULARLY $81.95 $60.93 at Amazon

Vionic Calina Vionic Amazon Vionic Calina Vionic LIST PRICE $149.95 $41.39 at Amazon

Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka Amazon Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Ryka The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. REGULARLY $85 $70 at Amazon

Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $80 $49.97 at Amazon

FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker New Balance Amazon FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker New Balance These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning and they are comfortable all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, for everyone's personal style. REGULARLY $64.95 $51.97 at Amazon

Women's Superstar Sneaker adidas Amazon Women's Superstar Sneaker adidas The Adidas Superstar Sneaker is one of the original classic Adidas shoe since the 1990s and still retains its style until this very day. REGULARLY $80 $56 at Amazon

Women's Keke Suede Vionic Amazon Women's Keke Suede Vionic These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. REGULARLY $140 $47.19 at Amazon

Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker adidas These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $65 $44.94 at Amazon

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. REGULARLY $140 $85.23 at Amazon

Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan Amazon Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan These Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers are over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $150 $55.22 at Amazon

Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas Amazon Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas This is the staple adidas sneaker for and it's perfect for everyone. REGULARLY $65 $45.47 at Amazon

2790 Acotw Superga Amazon 2790 Acotw Superga These Superga Women's 2790 Acotw are a Kate Middleton favorite and come in six unique colors. REGULARLY $80 $39.67 at Amazon

Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS Amazon Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe. REGULARLY $75 $60.17 at Amazon

Lite Racer Shoes Adidas Amazon Lite Racer Shoes Adidas These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a steal at $20. REGULARLY $30 $20 at Amazon

Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Saucony Amazon Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Saucony The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. REGULARLY $150 $60.27 at Amazon

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Reebok Amazon Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Reebok These Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainers come in 11 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $90 $83.70 at Amazon

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Take your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers. REGULARLY $230 $111.59 at Amazon

Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno Amazon Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit. REGULARLY $119.95 $72 at Amazon

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Saucony Amazon Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Saucony Performance technology meets athletic style in the all new Saucony Cohesion 13 running shoe. Featuring a stylish, breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion is a go-to neutral running shoe. REGULARLY $60 $39.99 at Amazon

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. REGULARLY $90 $75 at Amazon

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker Puma Amazon Women's Smash V2 Sneaker Puma The PUMA smash V2 is the new interpretation of the PUMA smash iconic shoe. The silhouette features a soft suede upper and the updated outsole offers a clean look and premium grip with durability. REGULARLY $55 $44.95 at Amazon

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Amazon Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 50% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Holiday Dash. REGULARLY $100 $70 at Amazon

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO Amazon Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO The Ecco Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker is a cool, contemporary-looking, long-lace sneaker crafted from rich leathers for a light soft feel. REGULARLY $109.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Under Armour Amazon Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Under Armour These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provides a zero gravity feel to keep the energy return which helps to eliminate impact step after step. REGULARLY $130 $121.81 at Amazon

Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe Mizuno Amazon Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe Mizuno The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body. REGULARLY $159.95 $73.88 at Amazon

