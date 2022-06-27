Shopping

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers Ahead of Prime Day 2022 — Sorel, Adidas, Nike and More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Sneaker Deals
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

With warmer weather here, everyone is spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine this summer or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must—and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine with to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's picks on the best sneakers for Summer 2022 below.

Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker
Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker
Amazon
Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker

The Blowfish Malibu Play sneaker let's you have fun in the sun and elastics keeps the unlaced look secure.

$40$35
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$30 AND UP
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last.

$70$49
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.

$15 AND UP
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.

$65$55
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$35 AND UP
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker
Amazon
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker

Celebs like Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in funky sneaker styles from Sorel. This pair has space-age soles and nylon-leather upper.

$78 AND UP
Reebok's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Amazon
Reebok's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers

These retro kicks from Reebok have a casual '80s style. 

$28 AND UP
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe

 The perfect fit for walkers and runners that need the most comfort in a shoe.

$85$75
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Amazon
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker

If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. 

$80 AND UP
Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe

You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers. 

$38 AND UP
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Amazon
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.

$65$50
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker before summer starts. 

$28 AND UP
PUMA Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Carina Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a summer wardrobe. 

$47 AND UP
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker

Both adorable and durable, these metallic pink and black sneakers from Nautica have a non-slip wear-resistant sole made for the playground or gym class. 

$20 AND UP
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$59 AND UP
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker

2022 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 

$25 AND UP
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker

If this color doesn't work for your child, it comes in 9 other colors. 

$55$44
Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker

These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.

$65$48
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors. 

$33 AND UP
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Amazon
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes

If you love Sorel boots, you'll be impressed by the celeb-loved sneakers the brand has.

$58 AND UP
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker

Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer wardrobe. 

$81 AND UP
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. 

$58 AND UP
Sam Edelman Aubrie Sneaker
Sam Edelman Women's Aubrie Sneaker
Amazon
Sam Edelman Aubrie Sneaker

A designer casual sneaker for when you don't want to dress up but still look stylish.  

$74 AND UP
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe

With more than 21,000 5-star reviews, you probably can't go wrong with these sneakers from New Balance. 

$38 AND UP
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker

This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.

$95$86
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having. 

$34 AND UP
Mizuno Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23
Amazon
Mizuno Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe

The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.

$33 AND UP

 

 

 

