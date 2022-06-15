Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers — Sorel, Adidas, Nike and More
With warmer weather here, everyone is spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine this summer or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must—and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine with to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.
Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.
Shop ET's picks on the best sneakers for Summer 2022 below.
The Blowfish Malibu Play sneaker let's you have fun in the sun and elastics keeps the unlaced look secure.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last.
Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
Celebs like Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in funky sneaker styles from Sorel. This pair has space-age soles and nylon-leather upper.
These retro kicks from Reebok have a casual '80s style.
The perfect fit for walkers and runners that need the most comfort in a shoe.
If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker.
You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers.
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts.
The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.
Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker before summer starts.
White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a summer wardrobe.
Both adorable and durable, these metallic pink and black sneakers from Nautica have a non-slip wear-resistant sole made for the playground or gym class.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
2022 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons!
If this color doesn't work for your child, it comes in 9 other colors.
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors.
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer wardrobe.
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.
A designer casual sneaker for when you don't want to dress up but still look stylish.
With more than 21,000 5-star reviews, you probably can't go wrong with these sneakers from New Balance.
If you love Sorel boots, you'll be impressed by the celeb-loved sneakers the brand has.
These kids sneakers are durable with a solid rubber outsole and the lightweight mesh keeps them breathable.
Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having.
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
