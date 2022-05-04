With warmer weather almost here, everyone will be spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine this spring or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must—and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine with to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's picks on the best sneakers below.

ET's Favorite Sneakers from Amazon Deals:

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. $15 AND UP Buy Now

Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers. $35 AND UP Buy Now

PUMA Carina Sneaker Amazon PUMA Carina Sneaker White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a winter or spring wardrobe. $49 AND UP Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $60 AND UP Buy Now

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors. $32 AND UP Buy Now

