Best Amazon Deals: Save Up To 40% Off Levi's Jeans

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is underway and while we're ready for the summer weather, it's the perfect time for cute spring dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on. We still need that layer of denim to ease us out of Spring and into summer. The good news is that while you're shopping for new seasonal wardrobe, Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale has more than a few sales on jeans for you and mom. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh.

This Amazon Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss like these deals on Levi's jeans, but there's so much more to explore. If you want to get some serious shopping done, Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, spring jackets, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, luggage and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

And if the shaping jeans doesn't give you the booty-lift you want, try these viral Tiktok leggings Lizzo raves about!

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out from the Amazon Sale.

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes. These Levi's Boyfriend Jeans can be styled with any footwear from sneakers to heels. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans These jeans are the perfect length for spring and the high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly! $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans A Levi's Classic Crop Jean that's perfect to complete any look. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but it will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. $49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans If you want to transition away from the skinny jean, this is the perfect pair to ease you into mom jeans. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. $44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans Classic boot cut jeans are essential to your wardrobe. Rock these Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans year round. $39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know

265 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Apple, Kate Spade, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & more

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon's Spring Sale

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $53 Gap Jeans

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans