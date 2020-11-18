Best Deals On Clothes From Urban Outfitters

Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? Urban Outfitters is having a major sale, so now is the time to shop! Take an additional 40% off sale items.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale.

Julia Tiered Ruffle Frock Mini Dress UO Urban Outfitters Julia Tiered Ruffle Frock Mini Dress UO Brighten up everyone's day in this Urban Outfitters flowy mini dress. REGULARLY $49 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Rawlins 8 Sneaker Trentorn Urban Outfitters Rawlins 8 Sneaker Trentorn A retro jogger sneaker by Trentorn. Pair these sneakers with your favorite pair of jeans. REGULARLY $85 $75 at Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Houston Hooded Cardigan UO Urban Outfitters Out From Under Houston Hooded Cardigan UO A cozy and essential hooded cardigan. This Urban Outfitters features a an open-front silhouette. $59 at Urban Outfitters

BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean UO Urban Outfitters BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean UO A light-wash high wasted jean that you can wear long or rolled up. These Urban Outfitters Jeans are relaxed from the hip and tapered on the legs. REGULARLY $59 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket UO UO Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket UO An UO Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket for the colder seasons. This Hooded Jacket also comes in White and Purple. REGULARLY $79 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Angelo Smocked Bodice Top UO Urban Outfitters Angelo Smocked Bodice Top UO The UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top is cropped around the waist and has a sweetheart neckline. This blouse also comes in 4 different colors and patterns. ORIGINALLY $39 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Vardag 16L Backpack Fjallraven Urban Outfitters Vardag 16L Backpack Fjallraven This Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack is right on trend and comes in both daliah and black. It is perfect for storage on your outdoor adventures. $60 at Urban Outfitters

Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress UO Urban Outfitters Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress UO This Urban Outfitters ruched bodycon mini dress has a mesh construction and a v-neckline. ORIGINALLY $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Kelly Tulip Wrap Midi Skirt UO Urban Outfitters Kelly Tulip Wrap Midi Skirt UO The perfect skirt to dress up or dress down. Pair this skirt with a casual shirt and sneakers or heels and a beautiful blouse. REGULARLY $59 $49 at Urban Outfitters

