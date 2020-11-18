Shopping

Best Deals On Clothes From Urban Outfitters

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? Urban Outfitters is having a major sale, so now is the time to shop! Take an additional 40% off sale items.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale.

Julia Tiered Ruffle Frock Mini Dress
UO
UO Julia Tiered Ruffle Frock Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Julia Tiered Ruffle Frock Mini Dress
UO
Brighten up everyone's day in this Urban Outfitters flowy mini dress. 
REGULARLY $49
Rawlins 8 Sneaker
Trentorn
Tretorn Rawlins 8 Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
Rawlins 8 Sneaker
Trentorn
A retro jogger sneaker by Trentorn. Pair these sneakers with your favorite pair of jeans.
REGULARLY $85
Out From Under Houston Hooded Cardigan
UO
Out From Under Houston Hooded Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Houston Hooded Cardigan
UO
A cozy and essential hooded cardigan. This Urban Outfitters features a an open-front silhouette.
BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean
UO
BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean – Light Wash
Urban Outfitters
BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean
UO
A light-wash high wasted jean that you can wear long or rolled up. These Urban Outfitters Jeans are relaxed from the hip and tapered on the legs.
REGULARLY $59
Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket
UO
Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket
UO
Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket
UO
An UO Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket for the colder seasons. This Hooded Jacket also comes in White and Purple.
REGULARLY $79
Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
UO
Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
Urban Outfitters
Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
UO
The UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top is cropped around the waist and has a sweetheart neckline. This blouse also comes in 4 different colors and patterns.
ORIGINALLY $39
Vardag 16L Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack
Urban Outfitters
Vardag 16L Backpack
Fjallraven
This Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack is right on trend and comes in both daliah and black. It is perfect for storage on your outdoor adventures.
Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
UO
UO Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
UO
This Urban Outfitters ruched bodycon mini dress has a mesh construction and a v-neckline.
ORIGINALLY $59
Kelly Tulip Wrap Midi Skirt
UO
Kelly Tulip Wrap Midi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Kelly Tulip Wrap Midi Skirt
UO
The perfect skirt to dress up or dress down. Pair this skirt with a casual shirt and sneakers or heels and a beautiful blouse.
REGULARLY $59

