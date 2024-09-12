Shop
Best Disney Plus Deal in September 2024: Sign Up for $2 a Month Ahead of the October Price Hikes

Agatha All Along
Disney+
By Andy Garden
Published: 12:19 PM PDT, September 12, 2024

Get three months of Disney+ for just $6 with this limited-time streaming deal.

From the latest Marvel and Star Wars shows to classic Disney animated films, Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services for families. If you're ready for some new TV this fall season, the streamer just launched a limited-time promo today that makes it easier to cozy up with some excellent content and a pumpkin spice latte.

Now through September 27, Disney Plus is offering its ad-based plan for just $2 a month for three months. The regular rate for a Disney+ Basic subscription is $8 per month, but this streaming deal comes as the price is set to increase to $10 per month on October 17. Sign up now to save 75% on three months of Disney Plus.

Get Disney+ for $2

This Disney+ deal also comes just in time for fall's lineup of new TV shows and movies. First up is Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along, on September 18. Pixar’s Inside Out 2, the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is set to premiere September 25 on Disney Plus. Spooky season caps off with Selena Gomez guest starring in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on October 30.

This offer only applies for a standalone Disney Plus Basic subscription and not the ad-free version. However, if you already have Hulu, you can also watch Hulu's lineup of content on the Disney Plus app for both libraries in one place.

Disney+ Deal

Disney+ Deal
Disney+

Disney+ Deal

New and returning customers can sign up for the ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $1.99 per month for the first three months.

$10/Month $2/Month

For 3 Months

Sign Up Now

Disney Plus' ad-free annual plan offers the ability to download content. You can watch new and riveting series like X-Men '97 and The Acolyte without an internet connection. Disney’s streaming platform can be accessed from mobile devices, game consoles, desktop browsers, and more. The streamer also allows seven profiles and four users watching shows at the same time.

With the price hike on the horizon, now is the time to save on Disney Plus with one of this fall's best streaming deals.

