Shop the best Shark vacuum deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day, including best-selling robot vacuums.
Mark your calendars! Amazon has finally announced Amazon the dates of summer's biggest sale: Prime Day 2024. With the two-day shopping event taking place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, there are already tons of incredible early Prime Day deals worth shopping. If you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner, you've come to the right place.
Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon has early Prime Day deals on Shark vacuums right now. You can save up to 52% on the brand's best-selling floor care heroes.
Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your home squeaky clean.
Ahead, shop the best Prime Day Shark vacuum deals available now to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.
Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals
Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Save 50% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Designed with Matrix Clean, the AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop constantly passes over dirt and debris for full-home, deep-cleaning coverage.
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
Best Prime Day Shark Stick Vacuum Deals
Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.
Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum
This ultra-lightweight corded vacuum from Shark is designed with swivel steering for effortless maneuverability across carpets and bare floors.
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.
Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.
