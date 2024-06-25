Mark your calendars! Amazon has finally announced Amazon the dates of summer's biggest sale: Prime Day 2024. With the two-day shopping event taking place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, there are already tons of incredible early Prime Day deals worth shopping. If you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner, you've come to the right place.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon has early Prime Day deals on Shark vacuums right now. You can save up to 52% on the brand's best-selling floor care heroes.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your home squeaky clean.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day Shark vacuum deals available now to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning.

Best Prime Day Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

