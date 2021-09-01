We're approaching the unofficial end of summer and with the new season, it might be time to get some new fall sneakers. And as we get our kids ready for a new school year, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of great deals beyond backpacks and school supplies and that includes sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker Amazon PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless style from Puma is a great addition to a fall wardrobe. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes its award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. A fresh pair of these running shoes will last you all the way through spring. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement and experience the perfect sneaker at the same time when you slip into these buttery-soft leather casual shoes from Vionic. $77 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $37 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

