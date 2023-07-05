Having the right kitchen tools like storage containers and vacuum sealing bags will allow you to save money in the long run on food. While inflation is finally going down since the pandemic, albeit slowly, food prices are still remaining sky high. It's easy to feel the strain on your wallet after grocery shopping for yourself and your family even with coupon-clipping and browsing the sale pages of your local stores. But what if you could save money by not letting any purchased food go to waste?

It happens to all of us, you buy that bag of salad mix and once you're ready for that fresh, healthy meal it's already gone bad, making yet another pricey trip to the grocery store necessary. According to CBS News, this is a common problem with the average household losing $1,800 per year by throwing out food before they've got a chance to eat it. The solution to the problem: Keeping your food fresh as long as possible.

We've scoured the internet for money-saving tips and TikTok-approved gadgets to help your groceries stay fresher, longer. From growing your own herbs so they're extra fresh to vacuum sealing and freezing your raw meat, we've got solutions that will keep your precious grocery money out of the trash bin.

Find ways to store perishable foods, like veggies and fruit, longer so they last until you're ready to eat them. Below, we've rounded up the best kitchen tools available at Amazon to help you save money.

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $120 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

