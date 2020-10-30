Best Pajama Sets from SKIMS, Nordstrom and More
Pajamas are one of those pieces that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list (like candles!). They're practical, comfortable and helps sleeping feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish!
Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. There are so many fashionable and comfy options out there, and ET Style has narrowed it down to our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more.
Be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers.
Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead.
A long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt and jogger matching set from Kate Spade, boasting an adorable lip pattern.
The Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Pajamas are a popular choice thanks to its stretchy, soft fit and stylish menswear-inspired design.
We love this coordinating set of logo pointelle fitted t-shirt and boxer shorts from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS.
A lightweight dreamy, cloud-like tie-dye printed PJ set by Rails.
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts.
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of tee and wide-leg pant features a fun leopard print.
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey.
A classic cotton poplin pajama set that would make a great gift for Dad. Get 40% off with code SALETIME through Oct. 12.
We're obsessed with this plush, fluffy lounge sweater and pull-on pant. Get an extra 10% off through Oct. 12 with code GET10.
