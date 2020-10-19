Best Pajama Sets from SKIMS, Nordstrom, Savage x Fenty and More

Pajamas are one of those pieces that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list (like candles!). They're practical, comfortable and helps sleeping feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish!

Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. There are so many fashionable and comfy options out there, and ET Style has narrowed it down to our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, Savage X Fenty, J.Crew and so many more.

Be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers.

Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead.

Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom The Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Pajamas are a popular choice thanks to its stretchy, soft fit and stylish menswear-inspired design. $65 at Nordstrom

Drawstring Jumpsuit with Keyhole Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Drawstring Jumpsuit with Keyhole Savage X Fenty Leave it to Rihanna to design a sleepwear piece that's comfortable and sexy. This Savage X Fenty jumpsuit has a front keyhole cut-out, cinched drawstring detail and criss-cross back. REGULARLY $69.95 $27.48 at Savage X Fenty (New VIP Offer)

Pointelle Logo T-Shirt & Boxer SKIMS SKIMS Pointelle Logo T-Shirt & Boxer SKIMS We love this coordinating set of logo pointelle fitted t-shirt and boxer shorts from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. T-SHIRT $52 at SKIMS BOXER $42 at SKIMS

Kellen Wave Tie Dye PJ Set Rails Shopbop Kellen Wave Tie Dye PJ Set Rails A lightweight dreamy, cloud-like tie-dye printed PJ set by Rails. $158 at Shopbop

Kiss Kiss Jogger PJ Set Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kiss Kiss Jogger PJ Set Kate Spade New York A long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt and jogger matching set from Kate Spade, boasting an adorable lip pattern. $78 at Kate Spade New York

Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set Lulus Lulus Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set Lulus We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. $42 at Lulus

All American Pj Set Honeydew Intimates Express All American Pj Set Honeydew Intimates This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of tee and wide-leg pant features a fun leopard print. $48 at Express

Henry Pajama Set Eberjey Bloomingdale's Henry Pajama Set Eberjey A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. $148 at Bloomingdale's

Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin J.Crew J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin J.Crew A classic cotton poplin pajama set that would make a great gift for Dad. Get 40% off with code SALETIME through Oct. 12. REGULARLY $79.50 $47.70 at J.Crew w/ code SALETIME

It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set Nasty Gal We're obsessed with this plush, fluffy lounge sweater and pull-on pant. Get an extra 10% off through Oct. 12 with code GET10. REGULARLY $75 $33.75 at Nasty Gal w/ code GET10

