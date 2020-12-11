Shopping

Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

By ETonline Staff
Pajamas, like candles, are one of those items that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They're practical, comfortable and help someone's at-home moments, including sleeping, feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish! 

Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. And if you want to get in on matching pajama sets for your loved ones (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there.

To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more. 

Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead.

Lia Dot Jogger Set
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lia Dot Jogger Pajamas
Kate Spade
Lia Dot Jogger Set
Kate Spade New York
A long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt and jogger matching set from Kate Spade, boasting a classic polka dot pattern. 
New York Pajamas
Bedhead Pajamas
Bedhead Pajamas New York Pajamas
Nordstrom
New York Pajamas
Bedhead Pajamas
Transport yourself to the Big Apple with these timeless white pajamas from Bedhead Pajamas.
Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme
#followme
#followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family
Amazon
Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme
If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too!
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
You'll want to live in this coordinated set from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS every single day. 
Clara Pajama Set
Rails
Rails
Rails Clara Pajama Set
Shopbop
Clara Pajama Set
Rails
If you ask us, this is a pajama set made of dreams.
Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Lulus
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Silver Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 
All American PJ Set
Honeydew Intimates
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Shopbop
All American PJ Set
Honeydew Intimates
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of an ultra-soft tee and wide-leg pant features a playful stripe print. 
Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets
Calla Dream
Calla Dream
Calla Dream Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets
Amazon
Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets
Calla Dream
Your family's annual matching pajamas photo will feel next-level festive with these sets.
Family Pajamas Matching Sets
PopReal
PopReal
PopReal Family Pajamas Matching Sets
Amazon
Family Pajamas Matching Sets
PopReal
If you prefer coordinated sets that you can wear with other pieces in your at-home wardrobe, this is the style for you.
Henry Pajama Set
Eberjey
Eberjey
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Henry Pajama Set
Eberjey
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. 
Pajama Set in Flannel Plaid
J.Crew
J.Crew
J.Crew Pajama Set in Flannel Plaid
J.Crew
Pajama Set in Flannel Plaid
J.Crew
This classic flannel pajama set that would make a great gift for any of the men in your life.
REGULARLY $98
Holiday Hanukkah Flannel Matching Family Pajamas
Target
Target
Target Holiday Hanukkah Flannel Matching Family Pajamas
Target
Holiday Hanukkah Flannel Matching Family Pajamas
Target
Target offers Hannakuh-themed sets for those who want to celebrate the holiday in matching sets.
It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
We're obsessed with this plush, fluffy lounge sweater and pull-on pants.
REGULARLY $88

 

