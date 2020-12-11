Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

Pajamas, like candles, are one of those items that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They're practical, comfortable and help someone's at-home moments, including sleeping, feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish!

Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. And if you want to get in on matching pajama sets for your loved ones (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there.

To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more.

Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead.

Lia Dot Jogger Set Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Lia Dot Jogger Set Kate Spade New York A long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt and jogger matching set from Kate Spade, boasting a classic polka dot pattern. $78 at Kate Spade New York

New York Pajamas Bedhead Pajamas Nordstrom New York Pajamas Bedhead Pajamas Transport yourself to the Big Apple with these timeless white pajamas from Bedhead Pajamas. $120 at Nordstrom

Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family #followme Amazon Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family #followme If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too! $24.99-$49.99 at Amazon

Soft Lounge Sleep Set SKIMS SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set SKIMS You'll want to live in this coordinated set from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS every single day. $118 at SKIMS

Clara Pajama Set Rails Shopbop Clara Pajama Set Rails If you ask us, this is a pajama set made of dreams. $168 at Shopbop

Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set Lulus Lulus Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set Lulus We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. $42 at Lulus

All American PJ Set Honeydew Intimates Shopbop All American PJ Set Honeydew Intimates This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of an ultra-soft tee and wide-leg pant features a playful stripe print. $48 at Shopbop

Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets Calla Dream Amazon Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets Calla Dream Your family's annual matching pajamas photo will feel next-level festive with these sets. $17.99-$35.99 at Amazon

Family Pajamas Matching Sets PopReal Amazon Family Pajamas Matching Sets PopReal If you prefer coordinated sets that you can wear with other pieces in your at-home wardrobe, this is the style for you. $16.99-$27.99 at Amazon

Henry Pajama Set Eberjey Bloomingdale's Henry Pajama Set Eberjey A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. $148 at Bloomingdale's

Pajama Set in Flannel Plaid J.Crew J.Crew Pajama Set in Flannel Plaid J.Crew This classic flannel pajama set that would make a great gift for any of the men in your life. REGULARLY $98 $39.20 at J.Crew w/ code CHEER

Holiday Hanukkah Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Target Target Holiday Hanukkah Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Target Target offers Hannakuh-themed sets for those who want to celebrate the holiday in matching sets. $8.40-$17.50 at Target

It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set Nasty Gal We're obsessed with this plush, fluffy lounge sweater and pull-on pants. REGULARLY $88 $35.20 at Nasty Gal

