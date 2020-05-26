Best Prescription Sunglasses -- Get an Exclusive Offer From GlassesUSA

If you wear regular glasses or contacts, the right pair of prescription sunglasses is an important addition to your eyewear lineup.

Just like sunscreen for your face and body, eye protection is key year-round -- not just during the summer months. Sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays and allow you to walk, drive and do other things comfortably (aka without having to squint). Plus, as Victoria Beckham once quipped, "Sunglasses hide a multitude of sins."

Back in the day, "prescription sunglasses" often meant a pair of separate polarized lenses that clipped onto your existing eyeglasses -- they were functional but not exactly stylish. Luckily, prescription sunnies have become much more chic over the years, with designer eyewear collections from brands like Coach, Gucci and Valentino. Today, you can order prescription sunglasses online just like you would a pair of leggings or a flower arrangement, as long as you know your prescription.

Below, shop the best prescription sunglasses retailers right now.

GlassesUSA GlassesUSA GlassesUSA As the largest online eyewear retailer, GlassesUSA offers an eye-catching variety of both designer eyewear and house brands; lens types include single vision, multifocal, prescription sunglasses, sports glasses, kids' glasses, contacts, digital protection, anti-reflective coatings and more. We love that you can "try on" any frame using the virtual mirror feature (and that they recently released the Muse x Hilary Duff Eyewear Collection). In an exclusive offer for ET readers, take 30% off your entire order of designer eyewear, including eyeglasses, sunglasses and prescription sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley -- just use promo code CBS30 at checkout. Shop GlassesUSA

Felix Gray Felix Gray Felix Gray The popular eyewear company is well known for blue light glasses, but don't sleep on their prescription sunglasses. (Or their sleep glasses.) Each pair of multitasking polarized sunglasses filters blue light to enhance the colors you see, blocks 100% of UV rays, diminishes distortion so your vision remains clear and has a backside anti-reflective coating to reduce indirect glare. As for the frames, choose from acetate, metal and mixed styles in a wide variety of shapes to flatter every face. We're partial to the Lovelace, which were named after Ada Lovelace, a British mathematician who was considered the first computer programmer. Shop Felix Gray

Eyeconic Eyeconic Eyeconic Once you've landed on a pair of sunglasses frames from Eyeconic's thousands of options -- we suggest doing a virtual try-on to help you decide -- just upload your prescription and choose your optional lens enhancements. Eyeconic accepts select vision insurance providers and offers a free frame adjustment at participating eye doctors. Plus, shipping and returns are always free. Shop Eyeconic

Warby Parker Warby Parker Warby Parker Warby Parker is one of the few online retailers that has actual brick-and-mortar stores -- but you don't even need to venture outside to shop this brand, since their Home Try-On feature allows you to test out five pairs for free in the comfort of your own home. Just like their array of eyeglasses, Warby's sunglasses collection is filled with high-quality frames and trendy styles you won't find anywhere else. Plus, Warby Parker ensures a feel-good purchase: The company donates a pair of glasses to someone in need for every one purchased and continues to provide schoolchildren with free vision screenings, eye exams and glasses through its Pupils Project. Shop Warby Parker

EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop with dozens of shapes, styles and colors of eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses. Just make your lens and frame selection and enter your prescription; you can also add anti-UV lens options to any regular eyeglasses frame. The company offers 12 different tints for sunglasses lenses, including gradient, polarized and mirrored, plus transition lens options starting at $79. For every order placed with EyeBuyDirect, one pair is donated to a person in need through Vision for Life -- if you need another incentive, right now when you buy one pair, you can get one for 50% off by using promo code SUMMERLOVE. Shop EyeBuyDirect

