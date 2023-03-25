Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $3,500 This Weekend, Including $1,000 Off The Frame TV
If you've been wanting a major tech upgrade, it is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge Discover Samsung deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Through this weekend only, Samsung is offering up to $3,500 off its top-selling range of spectacularly smart TVs, including the art-inspired Samsung Frame TV.
Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming March Madness or new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
This Samsung sale is one of the tech giant's biggest sales of the year. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping.
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals
Save up to $3,700 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
The Best Samsung Frame TV Deals
As part of today's Discover Samsung Event's Deal of the Day, Samsung Frame TVs are on sale for up to $1,000 off. These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the 2022 model of the stylish smart TVs.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Save $1,000 on the 85" Frame TV at Samsung.
The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace.
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant TV from Samsung—now on sale for $500 off.
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail.
