If you've been wanting a major tech upgrade, it is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge Discover Samsung deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Through this weekend only, Samsung is offering up to $3,500 off its top-selling range of spectacularly smart TVs, including the art-inspired Samsung Frame TV.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming March Madness or new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

This Samsung sale is one of the tech giant's biggest sales of the year. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping.

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

The Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

As part of today's Discover Samsung Event's Deal of the Day, Samsung Frame TVs are on sale for up to $1,000 off. These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the 2022 model of the stylish smart TVs.

The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

Best iPad Deals: The 2022 Apple iPad Air Is On Sale for $100 Off

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

Get Ready for March Madness and Save Up to $2,500 On Samsung 8K TVs

Save $1,400 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week