Save up to 38% on Tineco's powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums with Amazon's summer deals.
Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, Amazon is kicking off summer with tons of deals on Tineco Wet-Dry Vacuums for as much as 38% off.
Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. These powerful vacuums are a surprisingly budget-friendly way to elevate your cleaning routine with ease and efficiency.
With the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean. You can save $200 on this wet dry vacuum cleaner today.
From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's sale. For extra help, be sure to check out these robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Tineco Vacuum Deals on Amazon
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.
Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum
Whether pushing forward or pulling back, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO assists you by intelligently detecting the movement of the rear wheels, and ensures cleaning is easier than ever.
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum
The Tineco vacuum comes with helpful cleaning attachments, like a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, that help you clean hard-to-reach spots. It also has LED headlights so you can easily spot missed areas on your floor.
Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
With a self-propelled design, the Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum provides an easy and efficient way to clean. Currently on sale for 30% off, you don't want to miss this Amazon deal.
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum
Cut your cleaning time in half with this wet-dry vacuum. While it may not be the smart version, it still gets the job done.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
