Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, Amazon is kicking off summer with tons of deals on Tineco Wet-Dry Vacuums for as much as 38% off.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. These powerful vacuums are a surprisingly budget-friendly way to elevate your cleaning routine with ease and efficiency.

Shop the Tineco Deals

With the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean. You can save $200 on this wet dry vacuum cleaner today.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's sale. For extra help, be sure to check out these robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.

Best Tineco Vacuum Deals on Amazon

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

