Best Tineco Vacuum Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 38% on Cleaners at Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:04 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

Save up to 38% on Tineco's powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums with Amazon's summer deals.

Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, Amazon is kicking off summer with tons of deals on Tineco Wet-Dry Vacuums for as much as 38% off.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. These powerful vacuums are a surprisingly budget-friendly way to elevate your cleaning routine with ease and efficiency.

With the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean. You can save $200 on this wet dry vacuum cleaner today. 

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's sale. For extra help, be sure to check out these robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.

Best Tineco Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $450

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.

$370 $229

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum

Whether pushing forward or pulling back, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO assists you by intelligently detecting the movement of the rear wheels, and ensures cleaning is easier than ever.

$799 $599

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.

$290 $210

With coupon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco vacuum comes with helpful cleaning attachments, like a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, that help you clean hard-to-reach spots. It also has LED headlights so you can easily spot missed areas on your floor.

$400 $300

With Coupon

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

With a self-propelled design, the Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum provides an easy and efficient way to clean. Currently on sale for 30% off, you don't want to miss this Amazon deal.

$230 $199

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum

Cut your cleaning time in half with this wet-dry vacuum. While it may not be the smart version, it still gets the job done.

$450 $399

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

