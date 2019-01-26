Beth Chapman Becomes a Great-Grandma Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman is a great-grandma!

The 51-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star and her husband, Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, welcomed their first great-grandchild, amid Beth's battle with cancer. The reality star shared the news on her Instagram on Friday, alongside sweet photos of her and the baby.

"My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me 🐳," Beth wrote tagging her grandson, Dakota Chapman. "@dakotadog808 Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby. A new Generation Of Chapman’s you will be an amazing father I’m very proud of you 🐬"

She also congratulated Dakota's father, Leland Chapman, one of Duane's 12 children. Leland's mother is the bounty hunter's first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnall.

"🍼congratulations @lelandbchapman on the birth of your first Grand baby. it just gets better," Beth concluded.

The happy news comes as Beth is undergoing chemotherapy for her throat cancer. A source told ET on Monday that Beth began treatment last month in Los Angeles.

"The [treatments] are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," the source shared. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."

Beth found out that her cancer had returned after an emergency surgery she underwent in late November to remove a mass in her throat.

