Bethenny Frankel Dedicates Song to Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel is still coping with the sudden loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared videos on her Instagram story from her vacation in The Bahamas showing she still feels a connection to Shields after his death.

In one video, Frankel shared that she found a sand dollar on the beach, something rare for the area and a reminder of her reported fiance.

"I need you guys to understand that I found this in the water, it's a giant sand dollar and you know my story about sand dollars," she says in the video. "That I found only six ever in The Hamptons and the people here, the guys who work here say they never find these. It's rare, it's been since Dennis passed, it's a sign."

Later, the 47-year-old shared a video from her hotel bed with a female friend, laughing and singing along to Lionel Richie songs like "Stuck On You."

But a poignant one, "Sail On" by The Commodores (featuring Lionel Richie) began playing, prompting Frankel to dedicate the sentimental tune to him.

"Dennis would like this right now, he'd be happy, he would appreciate this. He didn't care what we did. This one's for Dennis. He's sailing on," Frankel says.

Shields died on Aug. 10 at the age of 51. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in his apartment in Trump Tower by emergency personnel that responded to a 911 call. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

"It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so, Frankel tweeted last month. It’s excruciating -- sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."

