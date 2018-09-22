Bethenny Frankel is still grappling with the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed on Instagram on Friday the impact that Shields' shocking death has had on both her emotional and physical health. While responding to a fan's comment, she confessed she had lost weight on a "grief diet."

"You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?" the fan wrote on a photo of Frankel in a pink ruffled dress.

"Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," the reality star replied. "I don't recommend it."

Shields died on Aug. 10 at the age of 51. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in his apartment in Trump Tower by emergency personnel that responded to a 911 call. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

"It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw," Frankel tweeted last month. "Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."

A source told ET following Shields' death that he had proposed to her in April, and that she "wanted to marry him."

"There was some things that needed to be worked out first and some hurdles to overcome,” the source said. "He was her family, her best friend, her partner."

