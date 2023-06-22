Bethenny Frankel is sharing her reaction after a clip from And Just Like That's season 2 premiere made a dig at the TV personality.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star took to TikTok where she played a snippet of the clip for her followers, while she casually poured herself a glass of her Forever Young Rosé into a teacup.

"I almost rented a house in the Hamptons six times, but I always found a reason to not do it," Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw tells Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel.

"Is that reason Bethenny Frankel?" Patel quips. "Ha!" Bradshaw replies before the pair burst out in laughter.

Frankel seems unbothered while enjoying her beverage, the latest from the Skinny Girl founder's line of spirits.

"CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture," the businesswoman captioned the clip. "Cheers ladies SATC is Forever Young… @And Just Like That… @HBO Max @Sarah Jessica Parker #andjustlikethat #hbo #hbomax #carriebradshaw #satc #sexandthecity #rose #foreveryoung.

ET spoke to Parker ahead of AJLT's season 2 premiere Thursday, where she shared what fans can expect from the second season of the Sex and the City spinoff.

"A lot of it's familiar, I think that the tone is very familiar in terms of its relationship to Sex and the City," Parker said. "And by that, I just mean the pursuit of joy, the sort of buoyancy of this city and romance and possibility and all the things that happen when you are on the path of discovery, whether it's professional or personal, romantic discovery. It's amusing, it's whimsical, it's absurd."

Parker added that season 2 has a "levity" that is nice to explore in a character resurfacing from grief as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband -- Mr. Big -- and explore new and old loves. She said that this time around, Carrie is approaching her love life with less "abandon."

"There is excitement and curiosity and fear," she added. "I think the way she's pursuing it is still with the hope and the optimism and the real interest in it. But she's a grown up and she's an independent person who isn't needing to be reliant upon someone. But she is someone that is, you know, deeply romantic and excited about the flirt, and the chase, but more so perhaps on her terms than she would have been able to create in her younger past."

New episodes of And Just Like That air Thursdays on Max.

