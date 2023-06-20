Apart from the return of Samantha Jones, the Big-gest (sorry, had to) star to reprise their Sex and the City role on season 2 of And Just Like That has to be John Corbett returning as everyone's favorite furniture maker, Aidan Shaw.

The former fiancé of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is set to come back to the beloved franchise in what seems to be more than just a brief cameo role.

Following the death of Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Aidan is returning to the streets of Manhattan for what appears to be yet another shot at love with Carrie.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with several members of the cast ahead of Corbett's return to the show to ask about how Aidan shakes up Carrie's world and what the widow is facing this season.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Carrie's bestie, Miranda Hobbes, clarified, "Miranda was always Team Aiden, you know."

And Sara Ramirez, who plays non-binary comedian Ché Diaz, added of Corbett, "John Corbett was the new thing in season 2, and he had the welcome energy everybody needed."

As for Parker herself, she is thrilled to have her character return to a former love.

"It's a rich relationship," Parker tells ET of the past between Carrie and Aidan. "It's undeniably exciting as an actor and certainly for writers to explore. Who are they now? Are they good for each other? Are they, you know, apologetic? Are they trying to course correct in some ways? Are they better for each other? Are they worse for one another? And it's just a hugely joyful thing to explore with that actor, with John Corbett, because he brings so much to it."

As for whether SATC fans can expect to see more of Carrie's past loves resurfacing, Parker says, "I don't know if there's another boyfriend from the past. But I do think that there are a lot of, you know, there's not just one borough in New York, there's a lot of boroughs. And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there."

As for where the famed sex columnist-turned-podcast host is at when season 2 starts, Parker says she's "resurfacing and reimagining life as a single person."

"A lot of it's familiar, I think that the tone is very familiar in terms of its relationship to Sex and the City," she adds. "And by that I just mean the pursuit of joy, the sort of buoyancy of this city and romance and possibility and all the things that happen when you are on the path of discovery, whether it's professional or personal, romantic discovery. It's amusing, it's whimsical, it's absurd."

Parker says that season 2 has a "levity" that is nice to explore in a character resurfacing from grief. She says that this time around, Carrie is approaching her love life with less "abandon."

"There is excitement and curiosity and fear," she says. "I think the way she's pursuing it is still with the hope and the optimism and the real interest in it. But she's a grown up and she's an independent person who isn't needing to be reliant upon someone. But she is someone that is, you know, deeply romantic and excited about the flirt, and the chase, but more so perhaps on her terms than she would have been able to create in her younger past."

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max.

