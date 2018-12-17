Bethenny Frankel Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has revealed how a piece of fish nearly cost her her life.

The 48-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday to share details of the scary near-fatal experience which saw her become unconscious for 15 minutes.

“I have rare fish allergy,” Frankel explained. “Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo.”

Frankel then responded to Twitter users, telling one she would take up the suggestion of wearing a medical ID bracelet.

She also retweeted a user who praised the medical facility where Frankel was treated.

“Of course my next project is to get them new mattresses from @Casper bc they have no budget for TVs or comfortable beds :( for really sick people,” Frankel wrote.

Frankel then declared that she was making it “a mission of mine” to donate EpiPens to schools and organizations.

The ordeal comes just months after Frankel lost her on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, after he was found unconscious in his Trump Tower apartment.

She opened up about her grief on Instagram in September, responding to a fan who observed her weight loss.

"Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," Frankel replied. "I don't recommend it."

Wishing Frankel a swift recovery!



