Axel Foley is back, baby! On Tuesday, Netflix released the first look at Eddie Murphy's long-awaited return in the role for the fourth Beverly Hills Cop.

The photo features Murphy's Axel Foley posed with his hands up as he stands in a tipped-over parking enforcement cart. The character wears his trademark Detroit Lions jacket as he faces a pair of cops with a group of onlookers behind him recording the incident on their phones.

The Netflix sequel -- titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley -- comes nearly 30 years since the last installment in the franchise. The previous release, Beverly Hills Cop 3, received negative reviews from critics and was considered by most -- including Murphy himself -- the weakest film in the trilogy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley reunites Murphy with franchise co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. It also welcomes stars Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

According to Empire, the film picks up with Foley and "his criminal defense attorney daughter (Paige), who pulls her dad into a California-based case where he'll cause issues for Kevin Bacon's LAPD special-unit officer, and team up with a new partner, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt."

"He gets stuck with Axel and they are hysterical together," producer Jerry Bruckheimer told the outlet. "Joseph is such a great straight man for Eddie."

"It's about the emotion," Bruckheimer added. "No matter how funny it is, how much great action it has, it's all about the heartstrings." At long last, get ready for a killer new case.

Mark Molloy directs the sequel with a script written by Will Beall. Murphy also produces, along with Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will exec produce the new movie. Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce. The project moved from Paramount, which had been developing the film for years, to Netflix in 2019.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is slated to be released in 2024.

