Eddie Murphy is starring in his first holiday film, and he's wreaking serious havoc on the way!

On Wednesday, Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming original film, Candy Cane Lane, a holiday comedy adventure about a Christmas contest going terribly awry.

Eddie Murphy stars as Chris Carver, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and causes chaos in the whole town.

Amazon Studios

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife, Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone. Because the Carvers aren't only trying to save the holiday, they're also trying to save Chris' life. If Pepper's spell pans out the way she intends it to, the family patriarch will be turned into a figurine.

Amazon Studios

"We are not gonna let her turn your dad into one of those Happy Meal toys," Ross' Carol says in the trailer. "We are the Carvers. We gotta catch an elf." Chris adds, "You messed with the wrong family!"

Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome and Stephen Tobolowsky also star in the holiday flick.

The film reunites Murphy with director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since 1992's Boomerang, with a screenplay written by Kelly Younger, and inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

Candy Cane Lane hits Prime Video on Dec. 1.

