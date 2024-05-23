Axel Foley is back, baby! On Thursday, Netflix released the full trailer for Eddie Murphy's long-awaited return to the role in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film.

The Netflix sequel -- titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -- comes nearly 30 years after the last installment in the franchise. The previous release, Beverly Hills Cop 3, received negative reviews from critics and was considered by most -- including Murphy himself -- the weakest film in the trilogy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reunites Murphy with franchise co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. It also welcomes stars Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Beverly Hills Cop 4. - Netflix

The film picks up with Murphy's Axel Foley and his estranged daughter, Jane (Paige), a criminal defense attorney who pulls her Detroit-based dad into a California case. After his daughter's life is threatened, Jane and Foley team up with his new partner, Det. Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Kevin Bacon also stars as Capt. Grant, with Pinchot reprising his role as Serge and Reiser returning as Det. Jeffrey Friedman.

The new trailer highlights Foley's return to a "changed" Beverly Hills. But none of that stops the veteran cop from pulling off his classic moves, which include operating (and crashing) a stolen helicopter and using unorthodox practices while undercover.

"You're pissing off a lot of people," one detective tells Foley, to which he responds, "That means we're getting close."

In December, a Axel F teaser trailer was released in which Friedman warns Foley to "Watch your ass out there, OK?"

"I'm gonna be fine," Foley tells Friedman before chaos ensues, donning his shades. "They love me in Beverly Hills."

Netflix released the first photo from the sequel in November, giving fans a sneak peek at what fans could expect of the upcoming installment.

The photo features Murphy's Foley posed with his hands up as he stands in a tipped-over parking enforcement cart. The character wears his trademark Detroit Lions jacket as he faces a pair of cops with a group of onlookers behind him recording the incident on their phones.

The scene plays out in the trailer, in which the cops arrest Foley and usher him into a nearby car. "This is very embarrassing," Foley says as they put him into a squad car. "Part of me would rather get locked up than get put in this little Fisher-Price looking squad car. Y'all are the LEGO cops."

Eddie Murphy - Netflix

The streamer also released art for the teaser, which features a look at Foley's badge, which is notably worn after decades on the beat.

Eddie Murphy - Netflix

Mark Molloy directs the sequel with a script written by Will Beall. Murphy also produces, along with super producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will executive produce the new movie, while Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce. The project moved from Paramount, which had been developing the film for years, to Netflix in 2019.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres July 3 on Netflix.

