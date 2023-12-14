Axel Foley is back, baby! On Thursday, Netflix released the first teaser for Eddie Murphy's long-awaited return to the role in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film.

The Netflix sequel -- titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -- comes nearly 30 years after the last installment in the franchise. The previous release, Beverly Hills Cop 3, received negative reviews from critics and was considered by most -- including Murphy himself -- the weakest film in the trilogy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reunites Murphy with franchise co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. It also welcomes stars Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

The film picks up with Murphy's Axel Foley and his estranged daughter, Jane (Paige), a criminal defense attorney who pulls her Detroit-based dad into a California case. After his daughter's life is threatened, Jane and Foley team up with his new partner, Det. Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Kevin Bacon also stars as Capt. Grant, with Pinchot reprising his role as Serge and Reiser returning as Det. Jeffrey Friedman.

"I'm gonna be fine," Foley tells Friedman in the trailer before chaos ensues, donning his shades. "They love me in Beverly Hills."

Netflix released the first photo from the sequel last month, giving fans a sneak peek at what fans could expect of the upcoming installment.

The photo features Murphy's Foley posed with his hands up as he stands in a tipped-over parking enforcement cart. The character wears his trademark Detroit Lions jacket as he faces a pair of cops with a group of onlookers behind him recording the incident on their phones.

Netflix

The streamer also released art for the teaser, which features a look at Foley's badge, which is notably worn after decades on the beat.

Netflix

Mark Molloy directs the sequel with a script written by Will Beall. Murphy also produces, along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will executive produce the new movie, while Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce. The project moved from Paramount, which had been developing the film for years, to Netflix in 2019.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is slated to be released in summer 2024.

