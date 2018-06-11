Beyonce and JAY-Z Share NSFW Pics From Their Most Intimate Moments in 'On the Run II' Tour Book

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

In new photos from their officialOn the Run II tour book, the power couple pose nude and showcase their love in a way they've never publicly done before, as seen in pics shared by fans who purchased the publication.

In one of the steamy snaps, Beyoncé, wearing only a yellow thong, reads the newspaper in bed while JAY-Z smokes a cigar.

Another photo snapped from bed features what appears to be a fully-naked Beyoncé cuddled up close to her husband.

The "Drunk in Love" singer also posed for a solo shot, showing off her voluptuous booty at the beach.

The couple, who share three children, 6-year-old Blue Ivy and 11-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, have been sharing plenty of pics and videos from their private world during their On the Run II tour, which kicked off last week in Cardiff, Wales.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z first put fans in frenzy when they seemingly shared pics of their twins during the concert. ET learned, however, that the babies in question were not actually Rumi and Sir. But in additional footage from the same show, the real Carter twins were featured in a video from what appears to be an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

