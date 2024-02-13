Icons supporting icons! One of Beyoncé's producers is hinting at a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift when it comes to the "Love on Top" singer's foray into country music for her new album.

According to Killah B -- the music producer who co-wrote Beyoncé's new single, "Texas Hold 'Em" -- fans can expect some stellar surprises when it comes to Renaissance: Act II.

On Tuesday, the GRAMMY-nominated producer spoke with TMZ and hinted at guests on the upcoming release, which is slated to drop on March 29. While he did not explicitly mention the "Bad Blood" singer, Killah B's sentiment about what Yoncé is bringing to the table left many fans to wonder if two of music's biggest names are pulling off a collab.

"Let's just say, she's on the approach of shocking the world," he said when asked about featured artists on the album, specifically Swift.

On Instagram later in the day, Killah B seemed to shoot down the possibility of Swift -- who started her career in country music -- appearing on Act II. Even in that post though, fans pointed out that he did not outright deny Swift's presence on any potential songs.

"Now @tmz_tv I never mention Taylor yall did! 😂😂😂 but it definitely will be an amazing album! 🔥🔥🔥," he wrote.

While his statement does not provide a solid answer as to whether or not the "Dear John" singer will be featured on the release, for now, it's still on the table as his vague caption could hint at Beyoncé trying to shut down speculation and keep any surprises... well, surprises.

It's certainly not outside of the realm of possibility, however, as both Swift and Beyoncé made significant efforts to show up for each other as they debuted their concert films, The Eras Tour The Movie and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, in October and December, respectively.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹," Swift posted on Instagram in October alongside a boomerang of herself and the "Single Ladies" singer.

Just weeks later, Swift returned the favor to Beyoncé, attending the London premiere of the Renaissance film and posing for pics together on the carpet.

Fans already were sent into a spiral on Sunday when Beyoncé suddenly announced during the Super Bowl that she would be releasing a new album in just over a month. It's worth noting that both singers were present for the game, as was Lady Gaga, who some believe could also be another feature on the Renaissance follow-up.

On Sunday, Beyoncé surprised people by appearing in a Verizon Wireless commercial during the Super Bowl, in which she tries to "break the internet" in a series of various high-profile stunts.

In a surprise twist, Beyoncé managed to accomplish her goal in real life by announcing that she'd be dropping new music at the end of the commercial -- thus actually breaking the internet (so to speak) via a high-profile stunt.

After the commercial aired, Beyoncé took to Instagram to drop a teaser video for her follow-up to Renaissance, titled Act II, showing her driving a yellow taxi through dusty, rural Texas, set to a snippet of one of her new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em."

Some individuals with keen eyes immediately pointed out that the visual for her new song looked eerily similar to the ending of her "Telephone" music video with Lady Gaga, which ends on a cliffhanger with a title card reading, "To Be Continued."

For now, fans will have to speculate wildly and keep their fingers crossed when it comes to the tracklist and features for the album.

