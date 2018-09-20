It's all love between Beyonce and former Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson.

On Wednesday, Roberson shared backstage pictures with Beyonce after they reunited during Queen Bey and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour stop in Houston, Texas. The two were all smiles while embracing, and clearly, any past drama is a thing of the past.

"Everything is LOVE," Roberson wrote.

The former girl group member also posted a photo of her mother with Beyonce, and shared that she actually hadn't seen the "Formation" singer in 18 years.

"It was so wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 yrs.....hadn’t seen Bey in 18 yrs," she wrote. "My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled. The children are amazing 'Everything IS Love.'"

The reunion comes after Beyonce met up with original Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett last week on another stop of her tour.

Roberson and Luckett are featured on Destiny's Child's 1998 self-titled debut album that had their breakout hit, "No, No, No," as well as 1999's The Writings on the Wall, which featured hit singles "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Bug a Boo" and "Say My Name."

They were replaced in the bestselling girl group in 1999 by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin after a dispute with the group's manager -- and Beyonce's father -- Matthew Knowles. They sued Knowles as well as Beyonce and fellow original member Kelly Rowland, though eventually settled the lawsuit.

Franklin later left the group, leaving only Beyonce, Rowland and Williams.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, praised the surprise reunion between her daughter and Roberson, Instagramming the same photo of the two hugging. "Hi Latavia, looking beautiful ❤️ H-Town❤️❤️," she wrote.

Tina also brought attention to Beyonce's more playful side on Instagram, sharing a snippet of the superstar singing her song, "Resentment." The song alludes to her husband having an affair, and after Beyonce sang the line, "I know she was attractive," she made a hilarious face.

... Which turns out is something she's done while singing the song all around the world.

"Hahaa!! Having fun with it!!!" Tina commented. "Sometimes it makes you wonder. I love this part of the show when she has fun with it and she just sits down and sings so effortlessly just intimately sings her butt off."

For more on the epic On the Run II tour, watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce Celebrates Final 'On the Run II' Shows With Sweet Tribute to Husband JAY-Z

Beyonce Hugs Pregnant LeToya Luckett's Baby Bump in Mini Destiny's Child Reunion -- See the Pic

Beyoncè Confirms Vow Renewal in Rare Emotional Reflection on Her Past Year

Related Gallery