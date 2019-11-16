Beyoncé always dresses to impress!

The "Love on Top" singer once again turned heads in a glamorous ensemble, and couldn't help but show it off on Instagram. On Saturday, Bey posted a slew of photos of her sexy sequin, body-hugging gown that she wore to an event ahead of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where guests enjoyed D'USSE cocktails.

The brunette beauty accessorized her look with a bejeweled "billion dollar"-shaped clutch, teardrop diamond earrings and a silver ring. Her long locks were down and in waves, while her makeup consisted of a bronzed, neutral look.

DJ Khaled also posted photos of the casino night, which shows JAY-Z sharply dressed in a black suit and tie.

Saturday's black-tie gala dinner included a silent and live auction and a performance by Alicia Keys, per the event's website. JAY-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, founded the Shawn Carter Foundation in 2003 to support initiatives to empower youth and communities in need through the Foundation’s programs.

After the event, Beyonce posted a number of pics showcasing the gown she actually wore to the gala.

Just last month, Bey and JAY dressed to the nines to attend the Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala and dedication in Atlanta, Georgia. The mother-of-three stunned in a glittering yellow gown and a floor-length braid. Watch the video below to see her look.

