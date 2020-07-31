It is time!

Beyoncé's Black Is King, a new visual album which Queen Bey wrote, executive produced and directed, is streaming now on Disney+. The movie experience -- based on the music from her album The Lion King: The Gift -- is billed as "a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs" and includes featured artists and special guest appearances.

The Black Is King visual album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams and others. And yes, you'll see Blue Ivy Carter as well as the Carter twins, Rumi and Sir. The film uses lush visuals to celebrate African culture, roots, customs, sights and sounds, and it serves as a reminder of Black resilience while underlining the importance of Black families.

To watch Beyoncé's Black Is King on Disney+, you can sign up for Disney+ here. Plans include month-to-month for $6.99, an annual subscription for $69.99 per year or a Disney+/ Hulu/ ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month.

Also, you can watch The Lion King on Disney+ here.

On Thursday night, a deluxe edition of The Lion King: The Gift -- which includes Beyoncé's Juneteenth-released single "Black Parade" -- hit audio streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and others. Just before the film's release on Disney+, a full-length music video for "Already," featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, was released on YouTube.

A new trailer for the film representing music from The Lion King: The Gift was released Wednesday. While Beyoncé reigns supreme, daughter Blue Ivy steals the show. "Brown Skin Girl," the song that won Blue Ivy her first BET Award (as well as an NAACP award), is featured in Black Is King.

The visual album is a medium Beyoncé is quite familiar with at this point, with her self-titled surprise album in 2013, followed by the massively acclaimed Lemonade, which she debuted on HBO in 2016. Additionally, the artist's latest film, Homecoming, featuring an impeccably produced mix of her two iconic Coachella sets, premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Meanwhile, at the 2020 BET Awards, Beyoncé accepted the Humanitarian Award with a powerful call to action. Watch the video below for more.

