Beyoncé is launching another collection for the Ivy Park x Adidas line, and you're going to want to get your hands on the super chic range. Titled Halls of Ivy, the latest drop, launching on Dec. 9, features preppy, academia-inspired styles with the cool, sporty vibe Ivy Park is known for.

Ivy Park has teased the new pieces from the collection on Instagram, including a star-studded campaign video. In addition to Queen Bey herself and her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, the campaign features Natalia Bryant, James Harden, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Jalen Green.

The Ivy Park x Adidas Halls of Ivy collection is brimming with fashion-forward apparel, accessories and kids' styles, including dresses, pantsuits, matching sets, leggings, bodysuits, outerwear and more in standout shades and patterns, like chartreuse green, classic houndstooth prints and navy blue. Like every Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Halls of Ivy will offer silhouettes for all genders with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

You can sign up on the Adidas website to be notified when the collection launches online on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. EST. Whether you've missed out on the last Ivy Park drop, wanting to add more to your existing collection or looking for holiday gifts that'll wow loved ones, act fast to score pieces from Halls of Ivy as Beyoncé's activewear and athleisure designs always sell out fast.

In the meantime, shop our current favorites and holiday gift ideas from Adidas below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts Under $50

The Best Holiday Beauty Deals from Fenty Beauty, Nordstrom and More

Kate Spade Surprise Early Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Adidas, Lululemon and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok