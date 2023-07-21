Bill Geddie, The View co-creator and executive producer, has died from coronary-related issues, his family announced Friday. He was 68.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bill has passed away," his family wrote on his Facebook page. "It was a sudden coronary-related death and we find comfort in knowing that he went quickly and didn't suffer. This loss is so big and we know it will take a long time for us to heal from this. We loved him so much and we are so grateful that he was in our lives."

The View also confirmed the news of Geddie's death on social media.

"It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The View co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie. He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by The View family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years," the message read. "The View wouldn’t exist without Bill Geddie... Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren."

Geddie worked closely with the late legendary journalist, Barbara Walters (who died at 93 in December), with whom he co-created the daytime talk show The View. He served as an executive producer on the program for nearly two decades. They also worked together at Walters' BarWall Productions for over 25 years, where Geddie was an EP on her iconic specials, including The 10 Most Fascinating People. He was also an EP on Tamron Hall and briefly worked with Megyn Kelly.

The View co-hosts of past and present reacted to Geddie's death on Friday, posting tributes to the late producer.

"We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on [T]he View," Joy Behar wrote on Twitter, signing it with "RIP 'VIEWMASTER.'"

We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie.

As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP… — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 21, 2023

Sunny Hostin also remembered her "friend and mentor," calling the "producer extraordinaire" one of "the most humble people I had ever met. And the first person to believe I could be a national TV host."

"After an audition for The View (which I bombed) he said, 'Sunny you sat there like you were watching the show. You were supposed to be hosting the show. Lean in like I know you can!'" she continued. "I’ve been leaning in ever since. Best TV advice I’ve received. I will miss you my friend."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who was a co-host from 2003 to 2013, also shared an emotional remembrance.

"Bill Geddie was an authentic supporter of the voices of women on television, and challenged us daily to think and speak independently for the decade we worked together," she said. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity that both Bill Geddie and Barbara Walters gave me. He will be missed and my heart goes out to his family."

Debbie Matenopoulos, who was a co-host on the program for the first two seasons, was still wrapping her head around Geddie's death. "Can't believe this is true. Can't stop crying. This does not seem real. We were just texting [three] days ago about the show we were producing together," Matenopoulos wrote on her Instagram Story. "My heart is broken. There are no words."

She then shared a photo of her and Geddie in 1997 from her first week on The View. "You were one of the last TV titans. You were and always will be one of the greats," Matenopoulos honored. "No one I have ever worked with knew what makes good TV better than you. I'm having a very hard time accepting that you are gone. May you rest in peace my friend and mentor."

Debbie Matenopoulos/Instagram story

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off 'The View' Stage for Sweet Selfie Moment

Dermot Mulroney Walks Off 'The View' to Support the Writers Strike

Whoopi Goldberg Gives Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance on 'The View'

Debbie Matenopoulos Tears Up Sharing Barbara Walters' Final Words to Her (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery