Selfies are one of the biggest trending topics this week and Whoopi Goldberg found an opportunity to get in on the conversation!
On Tuesday's episode ofThe View, Goldberg and her co-hosts -- Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, chimed in on the "hot topic" of Miranda Lambert pausing her show mid-song to call out fans who were taking a photo.
On Sunday, Lambert was performing her song, "Tin Man," when she stopped to call out the ladies who were snapping a picture while she was performing.
Lambert pointed out two fans in the crowd, saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit." The comment received a mixture of cheers and boos, though it was not clear whether those were focused on the fans in question or Lambert herself.
"We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music," Lambert declared, before saying, "Shall we start again?"
Of course, the ladies of The View had to weigh in.
Like the internet, the women of the table were split about the matter. Griffin said there was "shame all around" as people should go and enjoy the show and be present, but said Lambert had an over-the-top reaction. Goldberg disagreed, saying that Lambert deserved "a little respect," saying it's like being a lounge singer and no one is listening to you sing in an intimate setting. Hostin disagreed, saying that if she paid the $750, she's gonna take "as many selfies as I want."
As the women were starting to wind down the conversation, Goldberg got out of her seat and began walking down the stairs. When asked by her co-hosts where she was going, she quipped, "I'm leaving y'all" as she walked down the stairs toward the crowd.
Goldberg quickly shared her intentions, as she went into the audience to "take a picture with this marvelous woman who is 91, so we're gonna do a selfie."
The host made her way to the audience member, who was all smiles as she hit the button to capture their moment before Goldberg threw it to commercial. Goldberg's fun moment comes after a summer of silly situations including reacting to Haines' phone ringing mid-broadcast and giving Hostin a lap dance.
