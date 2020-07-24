Billie Eilish Teases New Song 'My Future'

New music alert! Billie Eilish teased a new song titled “My Future” on her social media on Friday.

The 18-year-old musician revealed that the track will drop on Jul. 30, marking her first release since February’s “No Time to Die,” written with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, for the upcoming James Bond flick of the same name.

Eilish made the surprise announcement by sharing a photo showing her standing on a deck wearing a grey tracksuit and mask with what appeared to be the Los Angeles, California, skyline in the background.

“’My future’ out Thursday,” she captioned the photo -- the first post in her Instagram feed in over one month.

She also shared the snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, “New song Thursday.”

Eilish confirmed earlier in the year that she planned to record a new album and release a documentary in 2020.

Details about “My Future” are scarce and it’s unclear whether the track is from a forthcoming record, which would be the follow up to 2019’s GRAMMY-scooping debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

While fans may lack intel on the new release, Eilish did recently share some insight into some of her earliest musical influences -- which include plenty of 90s pop!

“I love you, Britney,” Eilish gushed about Britney Spears during her Me & Dad Radio show on Apple Music. “Everybody knows ‘Baby One More Time.’ I used to dance in the living room to this on my tiny, little, horrible speaker. Let's go. Let's go, Britney.”

She also raved about Avril Lavigne and the Spice Girls during the show.

See more on Eilish below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Hilariously Reacts to Britney Spears Playing Her Music

Billie Eilish Used to ‘Sob’ Over Justin Bieber

Why Melanie C Is So Proud of ‘Brave’ Friend Billie Eilish (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish Used To ‘Sob’ Over Justin Bieber, Almost Went to Therapy for Her Obsession This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery