Billie Eilish is the latest artist to lend her voice to 007!

On Thursday, the 18-year-old singer dropped her latest song, "No Time To Die," the title track to the upcoming James Bond film.

The GRAMMY winner co-wrote the track with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and with the release, Eilish has become the youngest musician ever to sing one of the franchise's theme songs.

The somber tune sets the tone for this Bond film's tale of revenge and betrayal, as Eilish croons the film's title -- a tradition among all Bond themes.

"Was it obvious to everybody else/ that I've fallen for a lie./You were never on my side," Eilish sings. "Fool me once, fool me twice/ How you dare the paradise/ Now you'll never see me cry/ There's just no time to die."

The release comes one day after Eilish teased the new track, sharing a short clip of its haunting melody on Instagram.

Before she dropped the song, Eilish played coy about what fans could expect from the track, telling ET at the GRAMMYs, "What can I tease? I don't know if I got anything for you. You kinda just gotta wait. It just is what it is. It's good! That's all I'm saying."

O'Connell echoed his sister's sentiments, telling ET, "It's hard to put into words how meaningful it is to us."

"We're both huge fans of the franchise, of the Daniel Craig franchise specifically. I don't think there's a more iconic film and music sort of collaboration in the world than the theme songs to James Bond films. It was a lifelong dream of ours and I just feel crazy lucky that we've already gotten to be a part of this," he added. "It's insane."

In a press release announcing her as the latest Bond singer last month, Eilish said it felt "crazy to be a part of this in every way."

"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," she said. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives," O'Connell added. "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Additionally, the film's director, Cary Fukunaga, said, "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought -- a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

While Eilish recently swept the GRAMMYs, she may have an Oscar in her future. The last two songs recorded for Bond films, Adele's "Skyfall" and Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall," both received Academy Awards.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 10. Here's a teaser for the highly anticipated movie:

