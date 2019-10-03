When Mr. Robot met Mr. Bond! Rami Malek may be playing the unnamed villain in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, but he got more intimate with British actor Daniel Craig than most of the franchise's baddies.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Malek opened up about the new role and one late night on set.

"I was very much looking forward to it. He's my favorite Bond if I can say that," Malek said of Craig.

The two really bonded on the film (pun intended), and Malek revealed that things even got a little racy.

"We had this scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Carey Fukunaga. And we were sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth, and we finally cracked this really challenging scene," Malek recalled. "[Craig] grabbed me and picked me up. I can't tell who initiated the next moment, if it was him or I, but a kiss transpired between the two of us. I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it. And I was very taken aback."

"Was it welcome?" host Colbert asked of the kiss.

"Yes, very much so," Malek insisted. "And I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, 'So does this make me a Bond girl?'"

Little is known about the role that Malek is playing in the upcoming film, which will be Craig's last as Bond.

"I think he's a very smart human being who has discovered something that can possibly alter the world as we know it in a very significant way," Malek told ET back in April of his role.

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

