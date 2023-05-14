Billie Lourd is remembering her late mom, Carrie Fisher, on Mother's Day. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional tribute to the beloved Star Warsstar.

Lourd shared a throwback photo showing herself and her mom standing side-by-side in a meditative yoga prayer pose and captioned the post with some reflections on her mom in honor of the special day.

"Even though I’ve been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother’s Day is her," Lourd, 30, wrote in the caption. "Even though it’s been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on I remember it is my day too now."

"I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother," she continued. "And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time."

"With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined. Mother’s Day can be many things. So like I say every year. Happy Mother’s Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother’s Day! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there - y’all should make that a card!!!)" Lourd concluded. "Sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone."

Fisher died on Dec. 26, 2016, at 60 years old, after suffering a heart attack on a flight.

Several years later, Lourd got engaged to her boyfriend, Austen Rydell, in June 2020. Three months later, the late Carrie Fisher's daughter revealed they welcomed their first child together, a son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

The couple tied the knot on March 12, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a private ceremony. Then announced the arrival of baby No. 2 -- a little girl named Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell -- the following December.

Fisher, meanwhile, was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4 -- which has famously been dubbed by fans of the franchise as Star Wars Day. See the video below for more on the star-studded and emotional ceremony.

