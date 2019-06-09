Billy Porter rocked another lewk to the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday.

The Pose star paid homage to his Kinky Boots past as he rocked the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City wearing a gown made out of the show's curtain.

"Celestino Couture, they recycle, they call it upcycling, older fabrics, vintage fabrics, and turning them into couture pieces. And so this is the Kinky Boots curtain!" he excitedly told ET's Keltie Knight. "They turned it into this beast."

Putting together the ensemble was quite the project. When Kinky Boots closed on Broadway in April, they donated their backdrops to Scenery, founded by Jennifer Kahn, which creates handbags and accessories from retired theatrical materials. Kahn then reached out to Porter's stylist, Sam Ratelle, and RRR Creative to collaborate on a custom bag for the star to carry on the Tony Awards red carpet. But instead of a bag, Billy chose to wear a custom couture gown and matching pants imagined by Celestino Couture designer Sergio Guadarrama and creative director Cade Johnson.

The 49-year-old performer starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway from 2013 to 2015. He earned a Tony for his performance in 2013, and a GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album for Kinky Boots the following year.

"Theater saved my life, theater is the reason why I am standing here before you," he declared. "So to be in this space and to be able to... [pay homage to Kinky Boots], it's the greatest."

Porter, who made quite the entrance at the Met Gala last month (he arrived on a throne carried by six men), joked he's still working on his friendship with Vogue's Anna Wintour.



"Everything is appropriate. I try to be appropriate. Tonight is not appropriate for six men carrying me. But it is appropriate for a Kinky Boots curtain," he teased.

See more from the Tonys carpet in the video below.

