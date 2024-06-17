Billy Ray Cyrus has filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Firerose, according to multiple reports.

The news comes amid divorce proceedings between the 62-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his 37-year-old bride. As ET previously reported, Cyrus is seeking an annulment on grounds of "fraud."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and People, Cyrus claims that Firerose -- whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges -- has spent $96,986 across 37 unauthorized charges using Cyrus' business credit card in recent weeks. The charges in question reportedly began on May 23, the same day that Cyrus filed for divorce. InTouch Weekly was first to report the news.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

"As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," Cyrus wrote in an affidavit, per People.

In response, Firerose stated that there was "no emergency" and that she has had access to his credit card for years.

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the response filing, also according to People. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since Oct. 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Cyrus allegedly claims that the former couple does not share any joint bank accounts, credit cards or real estate. Additionally, he says that neither party has ever been an authorized user of each other's cards or accounts. Regarding Firerose's assets, Cyrus reportedly said that she owns real estate worth more than seven figures in Los Angeles and has more than $500,000 in "liquid and investment assets at her disposal."

He is requesting that Firerose refund or return anything purchased with his business card.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus appear on Dolly Parton's Pet Gala in February 2024. - Getty

According to divorce docs obtained by ET last week, the Hannah Montana star filed paperwork to formalize their split on May 23 in Williamson County, Tennessee. He lists the date of separation as May 22 and cited the reason for the dissolution of the marriage as "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Under "Grounds for Annulment," Cyrus noted "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

The court documents state the two briefly lived together for seven months. The docs also state Firerose had to leave Cyrus' residence on May 24 by 5 p.m. and could not return except with written permission from him. The court documents state Cyrus must pay her $500 per night for 10 nights so she can stay at a hotel or Airbnb while she searches for a place to reside.

Afterwards, Cyrus must pay her $5,000 per month to obtain suitable housing in the middle Tennessee area for 90 days or the dissolution of the marriage, whichever occurs first. He'll fork over the money on the first day of each month for the first three months, and she must also hand over Cyrus' social media and other account passwords.

The duo -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, before becoming musical collaborators -- got engaged in August 2022. They tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.

This will mark Cyrus' third divorce. He was previously married to Cindy Smith (1986-1991) and then Tish Cyrus (1993-2022). They tied the knot in December 1993 and divorced in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage.

Billy Ray and Tish share three children -- Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35. Tish is now married to actor Dominic Purcell.

