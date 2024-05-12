Bindi Irwin had a sweet message for her husband, Chandler Powell and 3-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior!

On Mother's Day, the wildlife conservationist took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to her two loves, as they stayed home in Australia while she traveled to Las Vegas.

"While I attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner - Grace got some wonderful time with her amazing Dada. ❤️ Chandler, you’re the best Dad in the world. @chandlerpowell," Bindi wrote.

Alongside the sweet post was a photo of Grace, who smiled for the camera while wearing an adorable tulle dress with florals on the front.

Chandler didn't let the day go by without celebrating his love. On his respective Instagram account, Bindi's husband dedicated a post to her in honor of Mother's Day.

"This amazing woman right here ❤️ She is the most incredible mama, caring wife and all around just beautiful person. I’m so grateful she is Grace’s mama. Happy Mother’s Day, @bindisueirwin.

This photo is all of us laughing because Grace thought it was the funniest thing ever that her rake could stand up in the recycling bin. 😂," he wrote.

Chandler's message came with a selfie taken by Bindi while Grace is on her back and Chandler stands beside them.

Bindi, 25, was stateside on Saturday with her mother, Terri Irwin and brother, Robert Irwin, as they hosted the Steve Irwin gala to support the Wildlife Warriors conservationist organization in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event celebrated the late Crocodile Hunter's legacy and raised money for her biggest mission, protecting wildlife. Surprising the crowd, the gala kicked off with a message from Prince William, who discussed the importance of Steve's legacy and shared how he was inspired through his work.

Bindi Irwin hosted the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bindi took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening.

"Thankful to celebrate the #SteveIrwinGala here in Las Vegas. 🤍 Raising funds and awareness for #WildlifeWarriors and remembering Dad’s legacy. Thank you to everyone who joined us tonight," she captioned with a carousel of photos from the event.

Robert, Bindi and Terri Irwin celebrated Steve Irwin's legacy at a gala held in his honor on Saturday. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bindi, Terri and Robert recently Spilled the E-Tea, and dished about Grace's connection to her late grandfather -- who died in 2006 following an incident with a stingray.

"Her favorite thing right now is animal facts. So she'll come up to me and go, 'Mama, giraffes have long necks! That's a fact,'" Bindi said. "And it's so cute. Grace finds everything extraordinary, and I think that's so special."

"That's a great way of putting it, magic in the ordinary! Wow!" her younger brother, Robert, commented.

"And, see, your dad never lost that," Terri shares. "He stayed three years old for his whole life, and that was his secret to success. So, may we all be like Grace and marvel at everything always."

RELATED CONTENT: