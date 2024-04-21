Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Steals the Show in New Family Photo

Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace Warrior, is the star of their latest family photo!

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star shared a new picture featuring her with her mother, Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and 3-year-old Grace.

"Sunshine in my heart. 💛 Thankful to live in my favourite place on Earth. @australiazoo," the wildlife conservationist captioned the photo.

In the pic, Bindi holds onto Grace as she looks in awe of a bird that is flying close by. Making the moment special, little Grace is dressed in her khaki Australian Zoo uniform, just like her mother, grandmother and uncle.

Missing from the photo op was Grace's father, Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell.

Though he wasn't in the family photo op, Chandler took to his respective Instagram to share a father-daughter moment starring Grace.

"My best buddy💚," Chandler captioned a photo of Grace on his shoulders.

In March, Bindi and Chandler celebrated Grace's birthday with a lavish celebration.

"Three years of being your mama. Happy Birthday to our strong, thoughtful, incredible daughter. I know you are destined for wonderful things in this world with your kind and beautiful heart," Bindi wrote alongside a throwback picture of her and Grace. "Walking alongside you on your life journey, watching as you as you grow in this world, that is and will be the greatest honour of my life. I love you for my entire existence."

Chandler celebrated their daughter with a post of his own.

"Happy birthday sweetheart 💕 My favorite memories have been made these past three years. Thank you for making me smile every day as big as Occa the cockatoo makes you smile," he wrote.

In February, Bindi, Terri and Robert spoke to ET about how much Grace reminds them of the late Steve Irwin.

"She reminds me of dad with her personality type," Bindi told ET of her daughter's spirit. "She is just awing with everything. Her whole soul being is full of passion and enthusiasm and it's very cute because she's fiery and fabulous and I love that."

The family does their best to keep Steve's memory alive for Grace.

"We walk around every day and there's a lot of Steve here, he's incorporated into the signs and the videos and everything happening," Terri shared with ET. "And [Grace] calls him Grandpa Crocodile, so she spots Grandpa Crocodile and she gets so excited."

