Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter had a happy Easter!

On Sunday, the Crikey! It's The Irwins stars took to Instagram to share a new picture of their 3-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, to mark the holiday.

"Our little Easter bunny. 💗," Bindi and Chandler wrote in a joint post.

In the pic, little Grace smiles big as she wears a pair of pink bunny ears and a matching dress with floral prints.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Grace was a star in the comments, as fans of the family gushed over her latest look.

"What a cute bunny! 🐰🫶🏼," one user wrote.

"👏👏 Happy Easter to you all. Little Grace is adorable, just like her mom and dad," another added.

"Happy Easter Grace hope you find lots of eggs❤️🐰💕🩷🥰," another wrote.

Grace's latest picture comes after a big month of celebrations for the family. Last week, Bindi, Chandler and the rest of their family took to social media to celebrate Grace's third birthday.

"Three years of being your mama. Happy Birthday to our strong, thoughtful, incredible daughter. I know you are destined for wonderful things in this world with your kind and beautiful heart. Walking alongside you on your life journey, watching as you as you grow in this world, that is and will be the greatest honour of my life. I love you for my entire existence," Bindi wrote alongside a throwback picture of her and her daughter.

Chandler echoed his wife's sentiments with a sweet post of his own.

"Happy birthday sweetheart 💕 My favorite memories have been made these past three years," the proud dad wrote. "Thank you for making me smile every day as big as Occa the cockatoo makes you smile."

March also marked Bindi and Chandler's four-year wedding anniversary.

For more on Bindi, Chandler and Grace, click below.

