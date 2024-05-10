Terri Irwin is choosing favorites -- sort of.

The 59-year-old Irwin family matriarch sat down with her children -- 25-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin and 20-year-old son Robert Irwin -- for a fun round of ET's "Spilling the E-Tea," where Bindi kicked things off with a very pointed question for her mother.

"Which one of us is your favorite?" Bindi asked.

"Coming out of the gates swinging!" Robert teased.

Terri, naturally, delivered a perfectly diplomatic answer.

"Bindi, there's no easy way to tell you this," she began. "But Robert is my favorite son."

She added, "And you are my favorite daughter."

Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 12th Annual Blossom Ball at Gotham Hall on May 03, 2024 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America

Bindi -- who shares 3-year-old daughter Grace Warrior with her husband, Chandler Powell -- praised her mom for offering "the perfect answer."

She added, "It helps I have one child, so I just go like, 'You're my favorite!' All day, every day."

Robert, meanwhile, joked that he couldn't possibly choose a favorite child from the 2,100+ animals in the Australia Zoo.

"DJ the Rhino is my favorite," Terri admitted. "'Cause he's like a 4,000 pound Labrador. He's so cute."

Steve, Robert and Bindi Irwin. - Newspix/Getty Images

The globally beloved family continues to honor the memory and legacy the late Steve Irwin. On Saturday, they will continue his conservation efforts with The Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve died in 2006 at the age of 44 after an incident with a stingray.

Speaking with ET, Robert and Bindi shared some of their favorite memories of their late dad.

"I was very young obviously when dad passed, but I have really those little early foggy memories," Robert said. "We were camping in far North Queensland and I can still remember it was the game I would play where Dad would be laying there and [I] would take a running jump and just, like, WWE style smackdown, like, jump on to him while he's laying there."

Terri recalled those moments being "super fun" for her late husband, even while he had been suffering from a broken rib at the time.

"I look back on that and go, 'That was so special and that would've been so painful for him,'" Robert admitted. "But it was really special."

"That's what he loved most," Terri shared. "He loved it, absolutely."

As for Bindi, she has particularly fond memories of "looking for fairies" with her dad as a young child.

"Looking back now -- I don't want to take away from the magic -- but he may have had a certain watch that perfectly reflected the sunlight and made the magic come to light and it was really special because I would look for fairies and I would name them," she said. "Dad made sure the magic was alive."

