The Irwins are Spilling the E-Tea! Terri Irwin and her two kids, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, open up in ET's special segment about their family and special memories with the late Steve Irwin.

During the segment, Terri asks Bindi about her 3-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

"Her favorite thing right now is animal facts. So she'll come up to me and go, 'Mama, giraffes have long necks! That's a fact,'" Bindi muses. "And it's so cute. Grace finds everything extraordinary, and I think that's so special."

"That's a great way of putting it, magic in the ordinary! Wow!" her younger brother, Robert, comments.

Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin visit the SiriusXM studios on Oct. 1, 2019 in New York City. - Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"And, see, your dad never lost that," Terri shares. "He stayed three years old for his whole life, and that was his secret to success. So, may we all be like Grace and marvel at everything always."

Bindi also shares a special memory she has with her dad, saying that he would take her "looking for fairies" as a little girl on their conservation properties and at the Australia Zoo where they work and live.

"Looking back now -- I don't want to take away from the magic -- but he may have had a certain watch that perfectly reflected the sunlight and made the magic come to light and it was really special because I would look for fairies and I would name them… Dad made sure the magic was alive."

Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin and daughter Bindi Irwin during The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course premiere in 2002 at Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. - SGranitz/WireImage

Steve died in 2006 at the age of 44 after an incident with a stingray. His family continues to honor his memory and legacy of conservation through The Steve Irwin Gala, which takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11.

